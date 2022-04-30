BJP conspiring to divide Hindus in Maharashtra, says Uddhav

Interacting with media persons after Thackeray's address to the party leaders, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told reporters here that the former laid emphasis on building the party organisation.



Thackeray also made a pitch for retaliation if political attacks are made on the Shiv Sena, Raut said.



"He (Thackeray) said we will need to unmask the pretentious elements. There is no challenge of duplicate Hindutvavadis before the Shiv Sena," Raut said.



The Parliamentarian added that Thackeray also expressed his resolve to visit parts of Maharashtra in the near future.