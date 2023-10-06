BJP dividing society: K'taka DyCM on Shivamogga Eid violence row

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday accused the BJP of dividing the society.

He was reacting to the allegations of BJP that Hindus were targeted to create a fearful atmosphere in Shivamogga city which witnessed violence during the Eid Milad procession recently.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the Congress government was trying to bring people together. “Our district in-charge minister has met the Hindus and Muslims in Shivamogga city and spoke to them. He has given them a patient hearing."

"There is no question of protecting anyone here. Whoever has violated laws and committed crimes, they will be punished. But, BJP leaders had gone to selected houses as per their list,” Shivakumar stated.