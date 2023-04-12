BJP fields heavyweights against top Cong leaders in Assembly polls, announces 189 candidates

Taking the fight to the opposition camp, the ruling BJP has chosen to field heavyweights against top Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, spicing up the poll scene.

The party declared candidates for 189 constituencies out of the total 224 and the list includes 52 new faces.

At least eight legislators including Minister Angara, representing Sulia, have been denied the ticket.

In a dramatic move, the party announced that senior Ministers V Somanna and R Ashoka would take on former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar in Varuna and Kanakapura, respectively.