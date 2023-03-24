'BJP finished our democracy': Assam opposition on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha over conviction in a defamation case, opposition parties in Assam on Friday slammed the ruling BJP and alleged the saffron brigade has "finished the democracy".



The Congress, the principal opposition party in Assam, asserted that Gandhi has been consistently fighting for people's rights and to protect Indian democracy, both within and outside Parliament.



"He will continue to do so. Truth shall, must and will prevail. Appropriate legal action will be taken," the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) tweeted.

"He is the voice of opposition.. He is the voice of this nation.. A voice that can't be suppressed, a voice that reverberates through the heart & soul of this nation. How long will you keep silent PM Narendra Modi?" the APCC asked.