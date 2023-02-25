BJP fuelling fire of hatred, targeting minorities, Dalits, tribals, women: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

The former Congress chief also alleged that the government's actions show contempt for the values enshrined in the Constitution.



"The situation today reminds me of the time when I first entered Parliament," she said.



Gandhi urged the Congress workers to achieve the goal of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.



"We must tackle this regime with vigour. We must reach out to people and convey our message with clarity. We must be ready to put aside our personal ambitions," she said.



Gandhi also said she is happy that her innings as the president of the Congress party ended with the "Bharat Jodo Yatra".