BJP giving step-motherly treatment to OBCs: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday, accused the BJP of giving stepmotherly treatment to OBC communities and working with an anti-OBC mindset.



Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said that the issue of OBC reservation in the urban local bodies' elections was another attempt to prevent weaker sections from entering the corridors of power.



"It is an attempt to snatch the rights of weaker sections. They are doing it to OBC and Dalits will be next in line. The BJP wants to keep these sections of society enslaved and will make sure that the next generations are remain trapped in slavery," he said.