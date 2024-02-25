BJP govt cheating people of Rajasthan on Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project: Gehlot

"BJP is creating confusion over the ERCP. They are cheating the people of Rajasthan. Madhya Pradesh's interests are being protected as dams are being built there and they are getting all the benefits," Gehlot told reporters in Dausa.

The former chief minister of Rajasthan has also asked the Centre to give national project status to the ERCP.

The ERCP, an ambitious drinking and irrigation water project, was announced by the BJP in the Rajasthan Budget 2017-18 for a permanent solution to the problem of drinking and irrigation water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan namely Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur.

Gehlot further said the public welfare schemes launched by his government should not be discontinued by the current regime.

"I would ask the state government to not stop our schemes which were started from a humanitarian point of view," he said.