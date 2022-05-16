BJP govt destroyed economy: Rahul Gandhi

Noting that there is a very old and deep relation of the Congress with tribals, he said, We protect your history, we don't want to suppress or delete your history. When we had the UPA government at the Centre, we had brought historic laws to protect the forest and water of tribals".

Praising the Ashok Gehlot led Congress government, Gandhi said it is working for the interest of farmers, tribals, Dalits and all sections of society. He also appreciated the initiative of the state government to open English medium government schools. Addressing the rally, Gehlot said the situation in the country is "worrisome" and it will progress only when there is peace and harmony.

In 70 years, the Congress worked to keep the country united. We are proud that we are Hindus but it is our duty to respect other religions as well. Our policies and programmes are in the interest of the nation, he said.

Gehlot said the country should run on the basis of the Constitution.The rally was organised near Beneshwar Dham, a pilgrimage centre of tribals.

Beneshwar Dham is located at the confluence of three rivers Som, Mahi and Jakham and is located on Banswara-Dungarpur border. While addressing tribals in the rally, Rahul Gandhi said he was told that a fair of tribals is organised at the Dham which is considered the Mahakumbh' of tribals and he would also come to attend the fair and see the Mahakumbh' of tribals.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi laid the foundation stone of a high-level bridge at Beneshwar Dham (Dungarpur) and visited the temple there. From there, he reached Karana village in Banswara by helicopter to address the public rally. Chief minister Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other senior leaders of the party accompanied Gandhi during the visit of Rahul Gandhi.