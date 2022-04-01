BJP govt should hold 'charcha' on paper leak in UP: Priyanka Gandhi

Till today, the youth of Uttar Pradesh do not know which corrupt system of the Uttar Pradesh government had carried out the paper leak, the Congress general secretary claimed, adding the result of it was another paper leak.



This time also the government is not doing anything except taking pretentious steps, she said. "The journalist who reported the news of paper leak is being sent to jail."



"But, the paper leak system has a strong foothold in the government. No bulldozer targets it, no change comes," Priyanka Gandhi said, taking a swipe at the Yogi Adityanath government.