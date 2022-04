BJP govt's new mantra is, electoral victory is licence to loot; price rise attacking every household: Congress

Surjewala alleged the government is taxing the 62 crore farmers by raising the price of DAP fertilizer by Rs 150 per bag.



"The Modi government is seeking revenge against India's 'annadatas' for the 'Kisan Aandolan' as price of DAP bag of 50 kg has been increased from Rs 1200 to Rs 1350 per bag, thus collecting more revenue of Rs 3,600 crore by burdening the farmer," he said.



The price of an NPKS bag of 50 kg has also been increased by Rs 110 per bag, thus putting an additional burden on farmers of Rs 3,740 crore, he alleged.



"The daily 'Good Morning gift' of the rise in the price of petrol-diesel is the 10th increase in such prices in the last 12 days. The prices of petrol and diesel have gone up by Rs 7.20/litre across India," he said.



Quoting data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the government, he said the consumption of petrol in the year 2020-21 was 279.69 lakh metric tonnes and with the hike of Rs 7.20/litre, the additional yearly burden on people comes to Rs 20,138 crore.



For diesel, the Congress leader claimed that the government is earning an additional Rs 52,353 crore.



In the last eight years, he said, the BJP Government has increased the excise duty on petrol by 18.70 per litre and on diesel by Rs.18.34 per litre, which is a "shocking 531 percent and 203 percent" hike respectively.



"The Modi Government has earned Rs 26 lakh crore in eight years by increasing excise duty on petrol and diesel alone," he said.



On April 1, Surjewala said, the commercial gas cylinder price was hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder and in the last eight years of BJP rule, the Commercial LPG Cylinder has seen a massive hike of Rs 845.



At a price increase of Rs 140.50 per cylinder, the additional yearly burden on people comes to Rs 27,095 crore, the Congress leader claimed.