BJP has mastered art of misusing religion to provide cover to rapists: Mehbooba Mufti
Mufti reacted to reports about plans by Ayodhya seers to hold a rally in support of outgoing WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges by female wrestlers
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday accused the BJP of using religion and nationalism to defend persons accused of rape.
She was reacting to reports about plans by Ayodhya seers to hold a rally in support of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges by female wrestlers.
"BJP has mastered the art of misusing religion and nationalism to provide cover to rapists. I should know. During my tenure as CM, BJP ministers held a rally holding Indian flags supporting Kathua rapists. Against all odds, I ensured culprits were jailed and those ministers were sacked," Mehbooba tweeted.