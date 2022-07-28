BJP has shamed glorious history of the country by misbehaving with Sonia Gandhi in Parliament: Congress
Congress has termed the "brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation" of party President Sonia Gandhi by BJP MPs in the Parliament as an embarrassment to the country's glorious history
Congress has termed the "brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation" of party President Sonia Gandhi by BJP MPs in the Parliament premises as an embarrassment to the country's glorious history. Congress has demanded an apology from the BJP for this.
"Atrocious and outrageous behaviour by Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha today! But will she be pulled up by the Speaker? Are rules only meant for the Opposition?", Jairam Ramesh, senior Congress leader and in charge of the communication wing of the party posted on Twitter.
When on Thursday, all the MPs were going out of the House after the adjournment of the proceedings amid the initial uproar in the Lok Sabha, the MPs of the ruling BJP started raising slogans against Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
Hearing this, the Congress President who was going out of the House, came back and started talking to BJP's MP Rama Devi and asked why her name is being taken.
Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani also came there and allegedly made indecent comments while interacting aggressively with the Congress President. Exposing this behavior of Smriti Irani, Jairam Ramesh has demanded that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha should take cognizance of her behaviour.
Several Congress MPs have expressed outrage over the incident. They demanded that the ruling BJP should apologise for the unruly behaviour of the minister. Congress MPs Geeta Kauda, Jyotsna Mahant and Gaurav Gogoi have termed the incident in Lok Sabha as shameful. According to these MPs, not only women MPs of the BJP, but also male members of the ruling party used indecent and derogatory words.
Later, NCP member Supriya Sule and Trinamool member Aparupa Poddar were seen escorting the Congress president away from the Treasury benches as BJP members flocked around Rama Devi and Sonia Gandhi.
Former union minister Milind Deora said he had never seen Sonia Gandhi being rude or impolite, even when provoked.
"This is not the first time that she has been targeted personally and of late, unjustly, both inside & outside Parliament. She has and will always endure," Deora said on Twitter.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Srinate condemned BJP minister Smriti Irani's behaviour as smacking of "arrogance". She said that instead of diverting attention by her unruly behaviour, Smriti Irani should "answer on the 'illegal bar scam'".
Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi called the minister's behaviour "sickening".
On this entire incident, the Congress said, " Today the Parliament witnessed the BJP's hooliganism and our proud tradition of respect for women bowed its head in shame. Today in the Parliament premises, BJP MPs have insulted crores of women of this country along with Sonia Gandhi."
