BJP has shamed glorious history of the country by misbehaving with Sonia Gandhi in Parliament: Congress

Congress has termed the "brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation" of party President Sonia Gandhi by BJP MPs in the Parliament premises as an embarrassment to the country's glorious history. Congress has demanded an apology from the BJP for this.

"Atrocious and outrageous behaviour by Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha today! But will she be pulled up by the Speaker? Are rules only meant for the Opposition?", Jairam Ramesh, senior Congress leader and in charge of the communication wing of the party posted on Twitter.

When on Thursday, all the MPs were going out of the House after the adjournment of the proceedings amid the initial uproar in the Lok Sabha, the MPs of the ruling BJP started raising slogans against Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Hearing this, the Congress President who was going out of the House, came back and started talking to BJP's MP Rama Devi and asked why her name is being taken.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani also came there and allegedly made indecent comments while interacting aggressively with the Congress President. Exposing this behavior of Smriti Irani, Jairam Ramesh has demanded that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha should take cognizance of her behaviour.