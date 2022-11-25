BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Kejriwal, alleges Delhi Dy CM Sisodia; demands probe

"Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested while Sisodia prophecies Kejriwal's murder. I don't know what is going on," he added.



Sisodia on Thursday accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate Kejriwal, fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, and alleged Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari's involvement in it.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not scared of such petty politics, he, however, said.



His remarks came in response to Tiwari's tweets earlier in the day, in which he had expressed concern over Kejriwal's security while highlighting recent allegations of corruption and "selling of tickets" for the MCD polls.



"I am concerned about the security of Arvind Kejriwal because people and AAP volunteers are angry over sustained corruption, selling of tickets (for the MCD polls), friendship with rapist and massage in jail incidents. Their MLAs too have been thrashed. It should not happen with the chief minister of Delhi ...," the North East Delhi MP said in a tweet in Hindi.



According to sources, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the city police commissioner to take cognisance of the allegations.