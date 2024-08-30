Opposition BJP, JD(S) of trying to ‘destabilise’ Congress govt: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, 30 August, accused the opposition BJP and its alliance partner JD(S) of trying to 'destabilise' the Congress government in the state, while clarifying that he has done nothing wrong to resign, in connection with the MUDA 'scam'.

Also alleging that the saffron party was still attempting "Operation Kamala" to bring down his government, he affirmed that they won't be successful in their attempts.

"Why are they asking for my resignation? Can it be given as soon as they ask? Just because Vijayendra (BJP state President) asks for resignation, can it be given? Then I will ask Vijayendra to resign as president of his party, will he give in?" Siddaramaiah asked in response to a question on BJP demanding his resignation in connection with the MUDA scam.

Addressing reporters in Hubballi, the CM said, "Argument will go on (in the court) tomorrow, let's see what the high court decides. I have not done anything wrong."

He was replying to a query on the court hearing regarding his petition challenging the governor's sanction for prosecution against him.

Charging the BJP high command with "targeting" him, he said, "BJP and JD(S) together are trying to destabilise our government."

The BJP has been demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation in connection with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam'.