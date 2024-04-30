BJP is aiming to win 400-plus seats to snatch rights of poor people: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, 30 April, claimed that the BJP was seeking to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats not for the welfare of the poor but for taking away their rights.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, he also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become frustrated after sensing that the INDIA bloc was heading for a majority, and hence he was resorting to remarks about "mangalsutra" and "Hindu-Muslims."

The rally was in support of Shivkumar Dahariya, a Congress candidate from Janjgir-Champa.

"This election is being fought to keep India united and save the Constitution and democracy," Kharge said.