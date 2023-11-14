BJP is beneficiary of freedom struggle, criticises Nehru out of inferiority: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the BJP is a beneficiary of the freedom struggle but it criticises the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru out of an inferiority complex.

Participating in the 134th birth anniversary of Nehru at the Congress office in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said the former PM had great faith in democracy and Constitution and used to accept harsh criticism.

"BJP is the beneficiary of freedom struggle. Not a single member of the saffron party fought for the freedom of the country and went to jail," Siddaramaiah told the gathering.

"The BJP out of inferiority and fear that it did not participate in the freedom struggle, they have made it a point to criticise Nehru, who was the Prime Minister of the country for 17 years after spending nine years in jail as a freedom fighter," he added.