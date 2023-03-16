BJP leader moves PIL seeking compulsory voting in Parliament, Assembly polls

It has been said that when voter turnout is low, the government may not be representative of the people's wishes, and this can lead to a lack of trust in the democratic process.



"Compulsory voting can help to ensure that the government is truly representative of the people," it said.



The plea further stated that 'Compulsory Voting' is in practice in many countries.



"The Constitution provides for the right to vote as a fundamental right under Article 326. This right is subject to reasonable restrictions imposed by law. Compulsory voting can be implemented as reasonable restriction in the interest of ensuring the smooth functioning of democracy. The Supreme Court has also held that the right to vote is a statutory right, and the government has the power to impose reasonable restrictions on this right," it added.