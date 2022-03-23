BJP leader shot dead in UP's Maharajganj

Further, the SP said that the initial investigation revealed that Jaiswal was at his home when he received a call from an unknown caller after which he left the home. He said although Jaiswal's family members said he had no enmity or rivalry with anyone, the circumstances suggested that the murder was committed in a pre-planned way.



"A devoted team had been deployed to work out the case and trace the assailants. The police were scanning video footages of CCTVs installed at the liquor shop just opposite the Biryani shop where the incident took place."



Besides, a team of electronic surveillance experts was scanning mobile call details of Jaiswal to identity the unknown caller who called Jaiswal out of his home.