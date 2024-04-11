BJP-led Union government hoodwinked farmers with false promises: Congress

The BJP-led Union government deceived farmers with false promises such as doubling their income, Congress leader Shailesh Agrawal claimed in Panaji on Thursday, 11 April.

Speaking at a press conference, Agrawal, national coordinator of the party's Kisan (farmer) cell, accused the government of being insensitive towards farmers.

Be it the promise of doubling farmers' income or providing them insurance cover, the Narendra Modi government failed to fulfill its assurances, he said.