BJP likes to believe it will be in power 'eternally', but that's not the case: Rahul Gandhi

During his Chatham House discussion, Gandhi pointed out that besides just the Congress, the foreign media has also been highlighting that there is a "serious problem with Indian democracy".



"It's also the way the BJP responds. It's not interested in a conversation. They have decided that they know what's going on, nobody else in the country knows what's going on and that's it... My phone had Pegasus on it, that simply was not happening when we were in power. So there are things that are very obvious and apparent to everyone," he said.



The BJP has also made light of Gandhi's allegation that he was being snooped upon, saying that the Congress leader was "hallucinating" and makes such claims as he wants to create headlines wherever he goes.