BJP misusing govt machinery in Manglaur: Congress lodges complaint with EC

The Congress on Monday, 8 July, lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and accused the ruling BJP of misusing the government machinery to stop the opposition party from holding election meetings in the Manglaur Assembly constituency where a bypoll is to be held on 10 July.

A Congress delegation led by PCC vice president Mathuradutt Joshi met additional chief electoral officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande and handed him a letter signed by more than half a dozen party leaders and office bearers accusing the BJP of using the government machinery to build pressure on the local administration to not allow the Congress to organise campaign meetings in the constituency.

"Free and fair polls in Manglaur cannot be expected," the party said in the letter.