BJP misusing suffering of women in Manipur to promote whataboutery: Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday accused the BJP of "misusing" the tragic suffering of women in the "Manipur horror story" to promote "whataboutery" by citing attacks on women in Opposition-ruled states.

The BJP has been raising the incidents of atrocities against women in West Bengal, Rajasthan and Bihar and questioning the "silence" of the opposition, which has termed it as a diversionary tactic to avoid debate on the situation in violence-hit Manipur.

Asked about the opposition's demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a statement on Manipur, Tharoor told reporters outside Parliament, "I think this is an understandable point of view (from opposition's perspective). The biggest issue facing the nation today is that a state of ours is burning, there are already consequences for the neighbouring state of Mizoram. We are looking at a situation of such great importance that no one less than the chief executive of the government can speak on it to begin with after which the home minister and others can play their part." "The prime minister saw fit to speak to the media outside Parliament when Parliament is in session, that is not acceptable. The prime minister is accountable to Parliament, that is the whole logic of a parliamentary democracy," he said.