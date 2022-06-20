BJP MLA compares Agnipath protesters to jihadis

BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur on Monday said that those who are protesting against the Agnipath scheme are Jihadis. They have nothing to do with patriotism.



"Those protesting against the Agnipath scheme are jihadis or they are those with vested interest. Those who want to serve the nation are very happy with the scheme. This is not a job but a service to the nation. People have to sacrifice their lives for it," Thakur said.



"I want to say that this is not a job for those who want privilege and luxury in the defence forces. If you are pursuing BA course, you get degree in 6 years in some universities due to delayed session. Here, we are giving an opportunity to the youth to serve the nation for 4 years with salary, retirement funds and post retirement jobs in other sectors and paramilitary forces," the BJP MLA from Bipsi in Madhubani district said.