BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa arrested after his bail plea in graft case rejected by K'taka HC

The Lokayukta police arrested BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa hours after the Karnataka High Court dismissed his bail petition in a bribery case relating to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) on Monday.



The Channagiri MLA had got bail days after his son Prashant M V, who was caught while receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh from a contractor on March 2.

Subsequent raids led to the detection of unaccounted cash of Rs 8.23 crore from Virupakshappa's house, sources said.



"We arrested him in Tumakuru when he (the MLA) was on the way to Bengaluru," Lokayukta Inspector General of Police A Subramanyeshwara Rao told PTI.



The High Court had reserved its judgment in the matter last week. The case pertains to the alleged demand and receipt of bribes for allotting contract for supplying chemicals to the state-run company. Subsequent raids by the Lokayukta unearthed cash to the tune of Rs 8.23 crore.