BJP MLA says party worker hired men to have him killed; writes to UP CM, Shah

BJP MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh has alleged that a party worker has plotted to get him killed, and has sought the intervention of Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in separate letters.

Singh, a seven-time MLA from Campierganj, claimed while talking to reporters on Thursday that BJP worker Rajiv Ranjan Chaudhary has offered a contract of Rs 5 crore to have him killed.

Chaudhary has denied the allegations and insisted that instead his life was in danger. "It's not me who wants to kill the MLA, but the MLA wants to have me killed," he said late on Thursday, 18 July.

Chaudhary, is the son of Saroj Devi, a BJP district panchayat member.

Police has initiated an investigation after a complaint by Singh, who has Y+ category security.

The MLA, who is the son of former chief minister Veer Bahadur Singh accused police police of inaction during a press briefing on Thursday. He claimed that eleven days ago while he was touring his constituency, he was informed of a plan to assassinate him.

Though he initially dismissed the threat, the next day, one of the hired assassins approached him and revealed that a contract of Rs 5 crore was on his life, the Campierganj MLA said.