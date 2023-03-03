BJP MLA's son caught red-handed accepting Rs 40L bribe in K'taka

The chief accountant of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Prashanth Madal, was caught red-handed by the Karnataka Lokayukta officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on Thursday.



Prashanth is the son of sitting BJP MLA from Channagiri Assembly constituency, K. Madal Virupakshappa.



With Karnataka set to go to the polls later this year, the development is seen as a serious setback for the ruling BJP. The incident came to light at a time when the opposition is attacking the BJP government in Karnataka over 40 per cent 'commission' and kickbacks in government tenders.