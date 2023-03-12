BJP not well-wisher of Punjab, alleges CM Bhagwant Mann

"How can a party that imposed conditions like the rail-ship-rail route to bring coal via Sri Lanka, be a well-wisher of Punjab? Is this the kind of love the BJP has for Punjab?" he asked.



Punjab's ruling AAP had earlier slammed the Centre for asking the state government to lift coal using RSR mode, claiming that it would put an additional financial burden on the state power utility.



Last month, Chief Minister Mann had said the Centre has agreed to waive the rail-ship-rail condition for coal supply.



Participating in the debate on the budget estimates in the Punjab Assembly here, Mann hailed the budget presented by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday.