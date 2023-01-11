BJP polarising people on communal lines before 2024 polls: Yechury

"Shah, without answering the questions on the deteriorating law and order situation and their failure to implement their promises ..., highlighted the Ram Mandir issue," Yechury told the media after the two-day meeting of the CPI-M state committee.



Yechury said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief had recently declared the Muslims, Christians and Communists as their main enemies.



He said: "RSS Chief's announcement means that the Sangh Parivar would intensify their attack and hatred against the minorities and Communists before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ahead of the next parliamentary polls, this would be Sangh Parivar's only tool."