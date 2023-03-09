BJP rattled by Rahul's lecture: Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor has too defended Rahul Gandhi's statement on foreign policy, "What's wrong w/what @rahulGandhi said? That foreign policy must serve national self-interest; our overriding priority is the domestic transformation the nation is undergoing, so our foreign policy should support that. That's essentially one of my own arguments in "Pax Indica"," he said in a tweet.



Ravi Shankar Prasad slammied Rahul Gandhi during a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, had said, "What happens to you when you visit abroad? All dignity, all decency, democratic shame, you forget everything. Now, when the people of the country neither listen to you nor understand you, you go abroad and lament that India's democracy is in danger.