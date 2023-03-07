BJP rattled whenever Rahul speaks; resorting to distorting, lying on his comments: Congress

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also hit out at the BJP over its criticism of Gandhi and said that the former Congress president made a very powerful statement as far as democratic values in India are concerned.



"There was no doubt in his mind, he said this is our problem, this is an internal problem, this is an Indian problem and we will find solutions within India," Shrinate told reporters here at the AICC headquarters.



"He (Gandhi) also went on to say that when 140 crore people are part of your democratic system, the fate of Indian democracy impacts the fate of democracy on the planet. He is actually telling the world that India will decide the fate and direction of democracies all over the world, it is a hugely laudable statement," she said.