'BJP rewards hate': Sibal takes swipe at BJP as Bidhuri makes Rajasthan's Tonk incharge

A day after BJP made its party MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who used derogatory words against BSP MP Danish Ali, in-charge of Rajasthan’s Tonk for the upcoming Assembly elections, senior leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday said the saffron party "rewards hate”.

In a post on X, Sibal, who is also a noted lawyer, said, “BJP rewards ‘hate’. Bidhuri rewarded for attacking Danish Ali (BSP) for the unspeakable words he used in the Special Session of Parliament.”

“Made BJP incharge of Tonk District in Rajasthan. Muslim population in Tonk 29.25 per cent. Symbolises ‘hate’ for political dividends!” he added.

His remarks came a day after the BJP announced Bidhuri as the incharge of Tonk district in Rajasthan, also the strong bastion of Congress leader Sachin Pilot.