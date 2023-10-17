BJP-RSS keen to adopt one ideology in India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the BJP and RSS are keen to adopt one ideology in India and also alleged that Mizoram's ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) were instrumental for their entry into the northeastern state

Addressing reporters in Aizawl, the Congress MP, who arrived in Mizoram on Monday on a two-day visit, urged people not to vote for the BJP, MNF and the ZPM in the interest of protecting their religion, culture and languages.

“MNF and ZPM are the entry points and platform for RSS and BJP in Mizoram,” he said.

The senior leader went blamed unemployment as the main reason for the increasing drug abuse cases in state.