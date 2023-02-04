BJP-RSS playing with sentiments of Goa, K'taka on Mhadei issue: AICC leader Manickam Tagore

"Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should show courage to condemn remarks of Amit Shah, who has taken away rights of people. Congress stands for Goa's welfare and will be with people. We will fight for the rights of the people," he said.



"Congress has never created rifts between states. We have always dealt with such issues on an emotional level. BJP is doing this (creating rifts) to increase their seats in Karnataka during Lok Sabha election. They are in a panic situation, because they are losing seats there," he said.



"Congress is making all preparations to come back to Goa in its original shape and we are rebuilding our organisation. We want to win the hearts of people by winning both seats of Goa in the Lok Sabha election in 2024," he said.