BJP, RSS want rule of only one ideology, but it can never happen: Rahul Gandhi

He also laid the foundation stone of Gandhi Sevagram' ashram to be built in Nava Raipur, similar to the one in Wardha (Maharashtra).



Earlier, on his arrival at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur from New Delhi at around noon by a special aircraft, Rahul Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his cabinet colleagues, MLAs and senior party leaders at the airport, a government official said.



This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the state since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country in early 2020.



Under the RGGBKMNY, registered labourers in rural areas who do not possess agricultural land will be given financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year in three installments. Nearly 3.55 lakh landless families of labourers, barbers, blacksmiths, priests, forest produce collectors and shepherds, among others, will receive the first installment of Rs 2,000 on the occasion under the scheme, the official said.