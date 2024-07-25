BJP-RSS wants to destroy India's education sector: Mallikarjun Kharge

Continuing his criticism of the Union Budget, the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday, 25 July, attacked the Centre for slashing the higher education budget by a "whopping Rs 9,600 crore".

"BJP-RSS wants to destroy India's education sector by a thousand cuts! Budget for higher education has been slashed by a whopping Rs 9,600 crore, the interim budget also slashed it by 16.38 per cent," Kharge posted on X.

The Congress president also highlighted that the Budget for IITs and IIMs has been cut for the second consecutive year, while the UGC too received a "massive" 61 per cent cut.