BJP seeks repoll in multiple booths in Bengal's Diamond Harbour LS seat

The BJP has sought repoll at several booths in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, alleging that malpractices were carried out during the voting process on 1 June, Saturday.

In a letter to the West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO) on June 1, Shishir Bajoria, in charge of media relations and state executive of BJP4Bengal, said booth agents of the saffron party were driven out, CCTV cameras were found facing in directions other than the polling cubicle and voters were prevented from reaching booths.