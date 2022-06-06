BJP should first apologise to Indians: KTR

KTR also tweeted that the PM's silence was deafening and shocking when BJP MP Pragya Singh hailed the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. "Modi Ji, Your silence was deafening & shocking when BJP MP Pragya Singh hailed assassination of Mahatma Gandhi Let me remind you sir; What you permit is what you promote," the TRS leader wrote.

"The tacit support from top is what emboldened the bigotry & hatred that will cause irreparable loss to India," he added.

KTR tweeted on the issue for a second consecutive day. On Sunday, he had demanded the BJP to suspend its Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

After BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal over their blasphemous comments on Sunday, the TRS leader demanded Sanjay Kumar's suspension.

"If the BJP truly respects all religions equally, should you also not suspend the Telangana BJP chief who made an open public statement wanting to dig up all the mosques & impose a ban on Urdu?," he wrote

"Why this selective treatment Nadd Ji? Any clarification?," KTR asked BJP president J. P. Nadda.

Bandi Sanjay, who is also an MP, made controversial statements in recent days. He alleged that Muslim rulers in Telangana demolished several temples and built mosques over them. He demanded digging work at all mosques, saying there was a possibility of finding Shiva Lingams underneath.