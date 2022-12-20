BJP should give Rs 22,000 cr first: AAP after LG orders to recover Rs 97 cr

After Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena directed the Chief Secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from Aam Aadmi Party for political advertisements which it published as the government advertisement on Tuesday, AAP said that BJP should give Rs 22,000 crore first, then we will pay the amount.



"The BJP's various state governments issued advertisements that have been published here in Delhi. We want to ask that when will Rs 22,000 crore spent on the advertisements be recovered from them. The day that money is recovered, we will also give Rs 97 crore," said AAP MLA Sourabh Bhardwaj said while addressing media on Tuesday.