BJP targets 4 lakh venues for people to listen to 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

The BJP is going all out to make the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast an "unprecedented" mass outreach programme and will make arrangements at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to it.

The BJP said it will make arrangements at around four lakh places across the country for people to hear Modi's address, with party president J P Nadda overseeing the entire exercise to make it a "historic" success.

Overseas Indians around the world will also listen to 'Mann Ki Baat', the party said in a statement.

The 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast on Sunday.

"In order to make the broadcast of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' historic and to give it a comprehensive format, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released a detailed programme under which unprecedented arrangements are being made for its telecast at about 4 lakh booth level centres across the country," BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam said.

The party's overseas units and several non-political organisations have been roped in to ensure that the radio broadcast also has the maximum outreach abroad, he added.

In all Raj Bhavans, official residences of governors, and the homes of chief ministers of the BJP or its allies, arrangements have been made for eminent citizens to listen to the programme, party sources said.