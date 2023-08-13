BJP to have a say in the selection of NDA candidates for LS polls

As the opposition parties have come together by forging ‘INDIA’ bloc, the BJP also does not want to leave anything to chance, and is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In view of the same, the BJP convened a meeting of 39 constituents of NDA in Delhi under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 18 and asked everyone to be active in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

On August 11, the BJP also held a day-long meeting of the spokespersons of all the allies including its party in the Parliament Annexe located in the Parliament House Complex and also advised them to speak in unison.

It is being said that this time the BJP is not only taking feedback, conducting surveys at many levels to find the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats, but it is also working equally hard on those Lok Sabha seats where the leaders of NDA's allies are currently MPs or the seats from where NDA's new and old partners are preparing for 2024.