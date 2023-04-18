BJP to pay a heavy price for rebellions, Amul-Nandini controversy

The Karnataka BJP unit is upbeat about its chances in the May 10 assembly elections. The saffron party has gone one step ahead in replicating the Gujarat model in the state by allotting 52 tickets to new candidates in the first list and denying tickets to seven sitting MLAs in the second list.



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the opponents are already shivering after seeing the list of candidates. Sources said that this was much needed in the interest of the party. However, it is posing a serious challenge to the BJP as the dropped MLAs are rebelling, especially the senior leaders who have vowed to prove themselves by joining hands with political rivals of the BJP.



Sources in the party said that the leaders have been told by the high command not to worry about the rebel candidates and they will take care of the situation. The campaign blitzkrieg of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been planned in such a way that the state would be swamped by a saffron wave.