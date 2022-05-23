BJP trying to provoke Muslims to create opportunity for their 'genocide': Mehbooba

Comparing the current situation in the country to that prior to 1947 when the British made the Hindus and Muslims fight each other, she said, "Today, the BJP people, their chief ministers, their ministers, are doing the work of the British.



Unfortunately, our prime minister, who is the prime minister of the whole country -- of Hindus, of Muslims, of Sikhs -- is watching it as a mute spectator. His silence is taken by his party as an acceptance of what they are doing."



On the Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to re-advertise posts under three schemes -- Rehbar-e-Janglat, Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Zirat the former chief minister said it was a sinister plan of the BJP to employ non-locals in the union territory.



"A sinister design of the BJP, the aim behind the abrogation of Article 370, is coming to the fore day by day. The people who were working for the last five years or more have been terminated and the posts referred to the SSRB (recruitment agency), it is an indication to what we have kept on saying that they want to give jobs to non-locals from across the country and keep our own youth away from employment," she said.



The youths of Jammu and Kashmir are being "disempowered economically", she alleged and said she would join the locals in their "peaceful protest" against the move.



"This is unfortunate. They are protesting. And there is no other option than to protest peacefully in a democratic setup," she said.



"We should take a lesson from the farmers (on their agitation in Delhi). But the problem here is that we are not allowed to come out of our houses. I have tried many times to go somewhere, but I am kept under house arrest within two minutes. You can see how much of security is deployed outside (PDP's office). They fear I might go somewhere. I will still try to join their peaceful protest," she said.