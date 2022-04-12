BJP using communalism to divert attention from unemployment, price rise: Congress

"There is joblessness, there is price rise, there is a lot of economic distress and the government, both Central and state have actually failed in addressing these issues. So they are trying to divert these issues into other communal issues. But the real issues of the people are joblessness, economic growth and price rise," he said.



Rao also said that the Congress would be taking the upcoming panchayat elections seriously, despite the setback which the party received in the Assembly polls.



"We will be taking the panchayat elections very seriously and of course parliament elections will be coming up so we are preparing for that. With this leadership that we have got now, there is a lot of cohesion within the party. Party workers and leaders, most of them have welcomed the new appointments," Rao said.



The panchayat polls in Goa are likely to be held in June this year.