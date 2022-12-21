BJP using Covid as a pretext against Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress on Mandaviya’s letter to Rahul

“Modi government is rattled by the success and people’s support Bharat Jodo Yatra is receiving,” said senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in response to the letter sent to Rahul Gandhi by the union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mandaviya shot off a letter to Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, urging him to suspend the Yatra in the wake of rising Covid cases in China, Japan and in some European countries.

Mandaviya asked Congress to ensure the strict implementation of Covid protocols during the Yatra. He went on to suggest that “only vaccinated people take part in it. Before joining the Yatra, the people should be isolated."