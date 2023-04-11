BJP using Yediyurappa as disposable tissue paper: Congress

"It is a grave insult to a senior leader of the Lingayat community to hold a meeting with other state leaders by excluding BS Yediyurappa. BSY, who was built by BJP in Karnataka, did not get a chair in the BJP's meeting? Does he not have freedom to decide on a ticket? BSY has become the BJP's disposable tissue paper," the Congress tweeted.



When asked whether he was unhappy as he was not present in the meeting convened by Nadda on Monday morning, Yediyurappa had said: "Whatever suggestions I had given they (BJP leadership) have agreed. We are going to get an absolute majority and we are going to form the government. There is no doubt about it."