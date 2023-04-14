BJP weakening Constitution, paying lip service to Ambedkar: Congress

Referring to data complied by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), she said in 2021, 50,900 crimes were committed against SCs, a 32-per cent increase from 38,670 such incidents recorded in 2015, adding that there were 8,802 crimes against STs in 2021, a 34-per cent increase from 6,568 registered in 2016.



"The vicious statements against religious minorities are only step one on the BJP-RSS agenda, where minorities, Dalits, adivasis, OBCs are reduced to second-class citizens," Selja alleged.



Dalits are bearing the brunt of the growing economic inequality under this "suit-boot sarkar" as the poor are getting poorer and the rich richer, she said, adding that the poorest 20 per cent Indians have seen their real income fall by nearly 50 per cent and the lower-middle class by 25 per cent, even as the richest 20 per cent have seen a more than 40 per cent growth in their wealth.