BJP weakening Panchayati Raj institutions says Congress

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of weakening Panchayati Raj institutions by not holding elections in time in states ruled by it and reducing funds for the local self government bodies.

The opposition party claimed that the Panchayati Raj institutions were empowered during its rule but Prime Minister Narendra Modi was claiming credit for it.

It was reacting after Prime Minister Modi accused the previous Congress governments of meting out "step-motherly" treatment to villages in the country after independence.