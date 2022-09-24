BJP will not come to power in 2024: Lalu Yadav

RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday said that the BJP will be wiped out from Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While speaking to media at the Patna airport, Lalu Prasad said: "We will wipe out BJP in 2024.

An ailing Lalu Prasad, who was in the national capital for his treatment, had returned to Patna last month. He is scheduled to go to Singapore for a kidney transplant on Monday.