BJP workers clean Kannauj temple after Akhilesh performs puja, video goes viral
The BJP has alleged that Akhilesh Yadav was accompanied by several Muslim leaders who entered the temple premises wearing shoes
Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, also the INDIA bloc candidate from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, commenced his campaign on Monday with a visit to the Siddhapeeth Baba Gauri Shanker Mahadev Mandir, where he offered prayers.
After his visit, a video began circulating on social media platforms, drawing attention. In the video, BJP workers can be seen washing the Gauri Shanker Mahadev Mandir premises with Gangajal (holy Ganga water).
The BJP has alleged that Akhilesh was accompanied by several Muslim leaders who entered the temple premises wearing shoes. This prompted them to clean the temple, and perform purification rituals with Gangajal.
Shivendra Kumar Gwal, the BJP city president, stated that some Muslim individuals and other accompanying workers had not only entered the temple wearing shoes but also allegedly spat inside the premises.
Gwal emphasised that while Akhilesh Yadav's visit wasn't objected to, he perceived him as an "electoral Hindu". Additionally, he pointed out that there's a board outside the temple explicitly stating that entry for non-Sanatanis is prohibited.
In response to the allegations, SP leader I.P. Singh wrote on X, "Akhilesh Yadav belongs to the backward class, hence BJP has got the temple complex washed with Ganga water. Earlier, BJP people had also got the chief minister's residence in Lucknow washed with Ganga water. BJP believes that backward, Dalit, deprived and exploited people have no right to worship in Hindu temples. This time these PDA, backward, Dalit, deprived and exploited people together will show BJP the way out of power."