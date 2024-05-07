BJP workers clean Kannauj temple after Akhilesh performs puja, video goes viral

Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, also the INDIA bloc candidate from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, commenced his campaign on Monday with a visit to the Siddhapeeth Baba Gauri Shanker Mahadev Mandir, where he offered prayers.

After his visit, a video began circulating on social media platforms, drawing attention. In the video, BJP workers can be seen washing the Gauri Shanker Mahadev Mandir premises with Gangajal (holy Ganga water).

The BJP has alleged that Akhilesh was accompanied by several Muslim leaders who entered the temple premises wearing shoes. This prompted them to clean the temple, and perform purification rituals with Gangajal.