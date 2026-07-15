BJP's 'ghuspaithiya' rhetoric falls short as 14% of Assam-Bangladesh border remains unfenced

Nearly 14 per cent of the India-Bangladesh border in BJP-ruled Assam remains unfenced, the state government told the Assembly on Wednesday, raising questions over the incomplete frontier despite the party's years-long campaign against alleged infiltration from Bangladesh.

The disclosure comes against the backdrop of repeated attacks by BJP leaders on the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over incomplete fencing along the international border, with the party frequently linking gaps in the fence to alleged infiltration.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora said 228.541 km of the state's 267.5-km boundary with Bangladesh has been fenced with barbed wire, leaving 38.959 km — nearly 14 per cent — unfenced.

The figures raise questions over why the frontier remains incomplete despite the BJP being in power in Assam since 2016 and at the Centre since 2014, even as alleged infiltration from Bangladesh has remained a recurring political and electoral issue for the party.

Bora also underlined that fencing the international border is the responsibility of the Central government.

Most unfenced stretch lies along river border

Of the unfenced portion, 34.609 km is riverine, while 4.35 km of land on the banks of the Kushiyara river in Sribhumi has not been fenced due to objections from Border Guard Bangladesh, the minister said.